SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police say a Springfield man texting while driving, led them to find a loaded "Ghost Gun" and a large quantity of illegal narcotics in the vehicle after they pulled him over.
Jonathan Casiano, 33, from Springfield is facing multiple firearm and drug charges ... a total of 9.
His bail has been set at $50,000 cash.
Tuesday night at about 6 p.m. we're told the State Police Gang Unit Troopers on patrol in Springfield noticed a driver, allegedly Casiano, texting while driving a BMW sedan.
State Police say the BMW is known to them.
"..For frequenting the area in connection with drug crimes," they explain.
So troopers pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Union and Oak streets.
Casiano was the only one in the vehicle.
"(He) initially ignored commands to exit the car, and when he finally did get out, twice tried to re-enter his car," State Police note.
At this point troopers put Casiano in handcuffs 'for their safety' while they investigated.
As Troopers were moving Casiano away from his car to the back of a cruiser, he shouted out, "Baby I'm going to jail!" Troopers later observed that one (of) the cell phones in his car had an open line with a connection to a woman to whom Casiano had been speaking," State Police add.
Inside, in 'plain view' authorities allegedly found 810 individual dose baggies of suspected heroin, 74 grans of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, 486 Oxycodone pills, 67 Gabapentin tablets, 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 Adderall tablets, and $9,880 in cash.
"Two electronic scales with powder residue on them, materials consistent with packaging of narcotics and three cell phones," were also located, State Police report.
Additionally, we're told troopers came across a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine loaded with fifteen 9mm rounds, consistent with what is called a "Ghost Gun."
"...It had no markings or serial number on the frame or the slide. Ghost Guns are not legally manufactured and cannot be traced," State Police explain.
They say it was found on the floor near the driver's seat.
"The firearm would have been in immediate reach of Casiano when he was in the car," State Police report.
Casiano has been charged with the following:
1. Unlawful Carrying of a Loaded Firearm;
2. Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card;
3. Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine;
4. Committing a Firearm Offense While Having Three Prior Drug Offenses;
5. Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony;
6. Trafficking a Class A Substance (Oxycodone);
7. Trafficking a Class B Substance (cocaine/crack cocaine);
8. Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (heroin); and
9. Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (methamphetamine).
He was also cited for texting while driving.
Casiano was taken to the Hampden County House of Correction to be held pending arraignment in Springfield District Court.
