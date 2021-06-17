Valerie Demarco Nevaeh Mack missing girls

Photos provided by Springfield Police

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teens, who have been reported missing from Springfield, have been spotted in Worcester.

Valerie Demarco, 15, and Nevaeh Mack, 15, both left the High School of Commerce in Springfield on the morning of June 1 and did not return to their residential program.

Worcester Police said Thursday that the teens were picked up by a cab in Worcester on Wednesday and dropped off in the area of Beacon Street and Oread Street in that city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8606 or Springfield Police at (413) 750-2253.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.