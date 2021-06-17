WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teens, who have been reported missing from Springfield, have been spotted in Worcester.
Valerie Demarco, 15, and Nevaeh Mack, 15, both left the High School of Commerce in Springfield on the morning of June 1 and did not return to their residential program.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A grandmother in Springfield is asking for help from the community to help find two missing teenagers - one of …
Worcester Police said Thursday that the teens were picked up by a cab in Worcester on Wednesday and dropped off in the area of Beacon Street and Oread Street in that city.
Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8606 or Springfield Police at (413) 750-2253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.