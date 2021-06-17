WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teens, who have been reported missing from Springfield, have been spotted in Worcester.

Valerie Demarco, 15, and Nevaeh Mack, 15, both left the High School of Commerce in Springfield on the morning of June 1 and did not return to their residential program.

Worcester Police said Thursday that the teens were picked up by a cab in Worcester on Wednesday and dropped off in the area of Beacon Street and Oread Street in that city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8606 or Springfield Police at (413) 750-2253.