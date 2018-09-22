SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Hadley teenager who went missing on Tuesday has been found safe in New York, police report.
The South Hadley Police Department notified the public that 13-year-old Catherine English had been located just before 2 a.m. Saturday on their Facebook page.
Police Chief, Steve Parentela telling Western Mass News she was located "safe and sound" with the assistance of NY police and he noted as well that the public did help.
English was last seen around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the South Hadley library before she went missing.
At the time she was wearing pink shorts, and carrying a backpack.
South Hadley Police along with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office as well as the Mass. Department of Children and Families have been involved in the investigation.
Further details as to where and how English was found, have not been released at this time.
Western Mass News will provide an update with any new details that come into our newsroom.
