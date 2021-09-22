WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police made an arrest along Memorial Avenue Tuesday night after a traffic violation near The Big E.
Investigators said a police officer was traveling eastbound on Memorial Avenue, near Gate 1, around 6:30 p.m. amid heavy motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic because of the fair when Michael Rijos of Feeding Hills, who was riding a motorcycle, began making gestures with his arms behind the officer about the traffic being too slow.
Rijos then allegedly accelerated past and cut in front of the officer. The officer tried to stop Rijos and he reportedly pulled over for a moment, but then looked over his shoulder, sped away, and reached estimated speeds of 65 to 80 miles per hour for approximately 1,000 feet "in complete and total disregard for public safety," police noted.
The officer radioed to other units about the approaching motorcycle, but police decided not to pursue out of concerns for public safety.
Police noted that another officer, who was helping pedestrians cross near Gate 4, then began to yell for people to clear the road. As Rijos approached the officer, he reportedly began to skid, fishtail, and lost control. He was able to not crash and regain control, just as he got near Gate 4 where the officer grabbed him and helped keep him upright.
Rijos was arrested and is facing several charges including failure to stop for a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle violations.
(1) comment
Throw him in the slammer !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.