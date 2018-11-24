NORTHAMPTON, (WGGB/WSHM) --- Northampton police say they are investigating multiple reports of break-ins in the downtown area.
Chief Jody Kasper tells us there will be an increased presence of police while investigators process the crime scenes.
This is in the area of Main Street.
According to the Northampton Police Department's Facebook page, officials say that they responded to multiple calls of break-ins, as well as attempted to break-ins, in the area of Main Street shortly after 8:15 Saturday morning.
The businesses that were targeted were located on Pleasant Street, and on the even side of Main Street.
Small amounts of cash were stolen from some of the businesses, and additional calls came in throughout the day with reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins in that area.
As of 3:30 Saturday afternoon, Northampton Detectives and Crime Scene Service members were still on scene investigating.
We will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details become available we'll provide an update.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.