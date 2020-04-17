SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There is heavy police presence on College Street in Springfield.
Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to College Street for a Shotspotter activation, police said.
The Springfield Police Department has several people detained in connection to this incident, and a firearm was recovered, police said.
One adult male gunshot victim was transported to Baystate with serious injuries, police said.
Other victims were privately transported to area hospitals, police said.
Their injuries or how they obtained them are unclear at this time, police said.
Some were located on College Street, others on Page Boulevard, police said.
Both were connected to the same incident, police said.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
