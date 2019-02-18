SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The long holiday weekend made for busy traffic in downtown Springfield.
On Saturday, several drivers reported severe back-ups in one of the city's biggest parking centers: the MGM garage.
We spoke with one driver who told us that she was in her car, trying to leave the parking garage for more than an hour and half Saturday evening.
We looked into what caused the back-up and while it wasn't anything related to the casino, MGM officials are offering information to drivers about how to avoid backups.
Inside MGM Springfield, officials describe this past weekend as phenomenally successful for the casino.
Outside in the parking garage, drivers said it was a different story.
One person who tried to leave around 5 p.m. told Western Mass News that she was stuck in the garage for two hours. She said she was stuck on the seventh floor of the garage and said, "If there was an emergency and we had to evacuate, there would have been hysteria."
We reached out to Springfield Police, who told us there was a road-rage related incident on East Columbus Avenue that led to an arrest. They told us the incident had nothing to do with the casino, but with East Columbus Avenue being so close to MGM, back-ups did affect those trying to leave the parking garage.
There's an exit right next to the entrance into the parking garage from MGM Way. It's a pretty popular one for people to use, but in order to avoid back-ups, MGM officials want people to know there's another parking garage exit off Union Street.
Even on a weekday like today, those spaces do fill-up fast, which is why MGM officials said that sometimes, the best parking space isn't always the closest one to your event.
MGM officials said that timing is important and recommend arriving early and staying later at the resort to avoid the dinnertime rush.
They also want patrons to consider taking alternate transportation like buses, Uber, and The Loop, but aside from this information, they said there's not a lot they can update to their parking plan, especially when an incident happens off their grounds.
We asked MGM officials what would happen if there was an emergency and officials had to make their way through a packed parking garage. They have not yet responded.
