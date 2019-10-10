Police: no threat found after Southampton child creates concerning social media post.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post has drawn the attention of local authorities.
According to Southampton Police Chief Ian Illingsworth, around 9:00 Thursday morning, officers were called to the William E. Norris School to investigate after learning that a child had made a social media post that was "threatening in nature".
While the post was not a direct threat, the tone of it concerned officers and they immediately began conducting an investigation into whether the individual did intend to harm students and/or staff members.
Chief Illingsworth stated that, upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no threat to any of the students and/or staff members.
"Furthermore, as a parent of school aged children, I understand how in today's climate matters such as this can be very alarming and concerning, but know this, at the conclusion of today's incident and the response and investigation relative to it, I would have no concerns over my children's safety at the William E. Norris School," explained Chief Illingsworth.
Officials have not stated if the individual that made the post is facing any charges.
