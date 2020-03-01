LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been one week since the Massachusetts hands-free driving bill went into effect.
The bill makes it illegal for drivers to touch their phones while behind the wheel.
Western Mass News checked in with a local police department to see if they've noticed a change in driver behavior.
Sgt. Michael Gilrein with the Ludlow Police Department said the new hands-free driving bill is taking phone safety behind the wheel...one step further.
Rather than just banning texting and driving, the week-old law bans any driver from touching their phone while operating a car.
"As far is an uptick in citations I can't say there has been. All we’re entitled to do in this initial phase is write a warning," Sgt. Gilrein explained.
Gilrein said this initial phase lasts until the end of March and then the fines will start.
One week into this grace period and Gilrein said their goal is to change a behavior that's become ingrained in many of us.
"I find myself trying to grab my phone sometimes to realizing that well we can't do that any longer. So it's a learning curve for everybody," Gilrein noted.
Western Mass News spoke with local drivers, including Corey O'Sullivan from Ludlow, and they said this new bill has them, instead of looking down at their phone while driving, keeping their eyes on the road.
"It's definitely helped me. You know I see the signs everywhere,' O'Sullivan said.
Often behind the wheel of something bigger than an SUV, O'Sullivan is a truck driver.
He said the law is even more important for people driving heavy loads on the road.
"When you're driving something that weighs 80 thousand pounds, you can kill someone very quick,' O'Sullivan noted.
Some may have to put in more effort than others, including Tony Fernandes from Ludlow, depending on your phone habits.
"I never liked to answer the phone before the law started," Fernandes said.
Forming a new attitude to keep everyone on the road safe.
"They're gonna have to learn, a lot of people don't learn until they learn the hard way," O'Sullivan said.
