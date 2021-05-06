AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police are investigating a serious pedestrian accident involving an Agawam police officer Thursday morning.
According to Agawam Police Chief Gillis, the crash happened on Main Street around 7:50 a.m.
Concerned parents reached out to our Western Mass newsroom with reports of a police presence near Roberta Doering Middle School. When our crews arrived on scene, we spotted police setting up barricades blocking off a section of the road with a car behind it.
Western Mass News has learned the officer involved in the incident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was conscious and alert on scene.
He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.
According to Agawam police, Main Street in front of Agawam Town Hall is closed. They add that Main Street Northbound traffic will be detoured down Reed Street.
At this time police are unsure how long the road will remain closed.
State police have been called in to assist with the investigation.
