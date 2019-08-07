SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have arrested two men who shot three victims with paintball guns.
Springfield Police Officers responded to Somerset Street for a report that two individuals were shooting paintballs from a car.
Three individuals were shot with paintballs with two being transported to Baystate Medical Center to treat their injuries.
Officers were able to locate the car involved and were able to conduct a traffic stop on Dickinson Street.
Officers were able to obtain a paintball gun, a bag of paintballs, and a half-full bottle of liquor that was located on the floor behind the driver's seat.
They arrested 20-year-old, Michael Bedinelli from Crittenden Street in Springfield on charges of Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Liquor, under 21-years-old.
They also arrested 18-year-old Brian Gonzalez from Oswego Street in Springfield on charges of Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Liquor, under 21-years-old, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.
There is no word on when either of these individuals will be arranged in court.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
