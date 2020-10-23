SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a dozen Springfield police officers lent a helping hand Friday at the Oasis Food Pantry.
Officers handed out boxes food to people coming to the pop-up pantry set up in the parking lot of Central High School.
It's part of the food pantry's efforts to help feed families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and the police department's ongoing community relations missions.
"In this time of strife, I think it's important for everyone involved, both on the police side and the citizen side, to remember that we really do have one goal...and that is to better each other and the family and with unity. That's the message I would really love to get across to everyone...not just to the people in Springfield, but across the entire United States," said Springfield Polcie Sgt. Derek Cook.
The pop-up pantry runs every Friday at Central High school from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies last.
