DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two officers with the Deerfield Police Department have suffered serious injuries after being struck by an 'impaired' driver overnight, police say.
This happened on Greenfield Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.
We're told the 2 officers were conducting a traffic stop and had just made an arrest of an alleged drunk driver with a child in the car, when they were struck.
Police have identified Officer Timothy Boland and Officer Nick Limoges as the two police officers who were hit overnight.
The Deerfield Police Department says the, "Officers’ were both at roadside when they were struck on Greenfield Road by Childs Cross Road."
At least one of the officers was able to call for help.
That's when State Police, Whately police and South County EMS all responded to the scene.
"Both officers were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by South County EMS with serious, non-life threatening injuries," police report.
No other injuries have been reported to either of the drivers, or to the child who was in that first vehicle.
As of about 7 a.m. Saturday, police have been getting updates from hospital staff on the conditions of the two officers.
"(We're) getting positive reports from the staff down at Baystate," Detective Adam Sokoloski explained to Western Mass News.
The man who was allegedly Operating Under the Influence when he struck the two officers, has not been identified by local police.
"State Police (Shelburne Falls Barracks) placed the operator of the motor vehicle that struck our officers, and a marked cruiser with all emergency lights illuminated under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while under the influence of drugs," Deerfield police explain.
They say he is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.
As far as the first driver who was arrested in the initial traffic stop on Greenfield Road by Officers Boland and Limoges, that individual we're told, faces a 'host of charges'.
"...Including operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating liquor and operating a motor vehicle with a child in the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor," noted the Deerfield Police Department.
This driver has also not been identified by police yet.
"Our officers were just out working hard to take an impaired driver off the road when they were struck by another impaired driver. So we are out there every night, every day ... We appreciate the work we do here in Deerfield and (we) will continue to work for the community. We appreciate the community support we really have here in Deerfield and that's a positive thing," Detective Adam Sokoloski says.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story today. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest details.
