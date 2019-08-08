CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police Officials were able to uncover a body on James Street in Chicopee.
The street is currently closed due to an ongoing investigating.
A person walking by the scene at 6:30 a.m. discovered the body lying in the bushes, on the other side of a guardrail in the area of 184.
Officers arrived on scene where they located the body, which appears to have been there for quite some time.
Chicopee Police Department's Public Information Officer (PIO) Michael Wilk released a statement Thursday morning of the road being closed.
The street is in between Dowds Lane and Theroux Drive.
Officers are currently on both ends, detouring oncoming cars.
Chicopee Police Department detectives received mutual aid from the Mass State Police Detectives that are assigned to the Hampden County DA's office that are still on scene investigating.
Police have advised the public to seek an alternate route this morning and will inform everyone when the road is reopened.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
