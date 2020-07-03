LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are now investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at the corner of Brook and West Street.
The Ludlow Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News multiple occupants were transported to the nearest hospital due to the crash.
The operator of the vehicle will be summoned to the Palmer District Court. Police were unable to release the identity of the individual or why they lost control of the vehicle.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
