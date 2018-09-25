AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawan police have released more information about an armed home invasion that occurred in the Feeding Hills section of town Monday night.
According to Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern, the victim who lives on Coyote Circle, told police she was approached by two black males in her driveway around 10:30 p.m.
The suspects, who were wearing masks and hoodies, stated they had a gun and demanded the victim to let them inside.
Police said they ransacked her home then stole two handguns, an unknown amount of cash, and fled the area in her 2008 black Chevy Suburban.
Agawam Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 413-786-4768.
