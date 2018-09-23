Police: One arrested in connection to three different robberies in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested one person Sunday in connection to three different robberies.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that 32-year-old Jason Walsh of Garvey Drive was taken into custody and is being charged in connection to a robbery that occurred on Wilbraham Saturday morning, a robbery that occurred Saturday night on Parker Street, and a robbery that occurred Sunday morning again on Wilbraham Road.
READ MORE: Armed robbery reported at gas station in Springfield
Walsh is being charged with two counts of armed assault and one count of armed assault to rob.
Officials say a knife and multiple syringes, used by Walsh, were recovered at the scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.