CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting on Elmer Drive in Chicopee.
Upon arrival just around 6 p.m., officers found one victim, who was struck by gunfire, in the street in the area of 17 Elmer Dr., police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Chicopee Police Department detectives along with Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office are on scene investigating the incident.
Officials were able to make an arrest at 4 a.m. on Saturday, but due to it still being an active investigation they will not be releasing any further details.
We will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
