HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person died in a crash in the area of Westfield Road at Homestead Avenue this morning, officials said.

Police were called to the scene just before 10:40 a.m.

There were three cars involved after a male driver hit two parked vehicles, police said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

