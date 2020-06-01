HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person died in a crash in the area of Westfield Road at Homestead Avenue this morning, officials said.
Police were called to the scene just before 10:40 a.m.
There were three cars involved after a male driver hit two parked vehicles, police said.
The driver was transported to an area hospital, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.