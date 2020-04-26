GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person died after a motorcycle crash Saturday, police said.
Police responded to a single motorcycle accident on Stockbridge Rd /RT 7 in the area of Lovers Lane on Saturday around 2:25 p.m.
The operator, Glen Sault of Hopedale, was riding with a larger group of members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of MA Chapter 2-1, when he lost control of his motorcycle in the travel lane and crashed, police said.
Members of the group along with a passing trauma doctor quickly stopped to help until emergency services arrived, police said.
Sault, 62, was transported to Fairview Hospital by Southern Berkshire Ambulance then to Baystate Hospital by helicopter, police said.
He later passed away from his injuries while at Baystate, police said.
Based on video obtained from another motorcycle at this time, no other vehicles or motorcycles are believed to be involved in the crash, police said.
The crash is being investigated by the Great Barrington Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Accident Recon Unit and Crime Scene Services.
The Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire Ambulance, and Stockbridge Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
