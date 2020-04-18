SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person died after a shooting on College Street Friday night, and four others who were shot are not cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Officers responded to College Street for a Shotspotter activation around 6:50 p.m. Friday night, according to a post on Twitter by Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh.
“An individual(s) approached a large outdoor gathering from Maynard Street towards the backyard of a College Street home and started shooting. Shots were returned. An adult male gunshot victim was transported to Baystate from College Street,” Walsh said in the post Saturday.
One victim died Friday night at the hospital, and two other victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds were privately transported to Mercy Medical Center from College Street.
There were three people -- including the victim who died -- that were shot on College Street on Friday, and two more people shot at each other near Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue, Walsh said, who were found on Beauregard Street and transported to the hospital.
Outside Mercy Medical Center on Friday, officers stopped the car dropping off the victims and found a firearm and a large quantity of cocaine, the post said, and a man and woman were arrested. The two arrested were not shot. None of the four gunshot victims are cooperating, he said.
“I heard between 6 to 10 gunshots very loud, and I’m sitting at home at the time. My first instinct was to get on the floor and cover the baby,“ said Lyando Wray, Maynard Street resident.
Wray was caring for an infant child when the gunshots went off.
“Honestly, I was very scared. I've been living here for a while, but that’s my first time actually experiencing going through something like that. I heard the sirens, I saw the lights as soon as I got up after the shots were finished,” he said.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
