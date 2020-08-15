SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a shooting Friday night on Central Street, police said.
Two adult male gunshot victims were transported to Baystate Medical Center following the shooting, police said. The other victim is expected to survive and has been arrested on various gun charges, police said.
The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 400-block of Central Street in the One-Stop Plaza for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the two adult men who were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries, police said.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident, which began as a fight and led to the men shooting at each other, police said.
No further information is expected to be released until Monday, police said.
Those with information can anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES. Type SOLVE and then the tip.
