SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a reported shooting at 93 Grochmal Avenue in the city's Indian Orchard section around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"The caller stated they shot their father in the leg," Walsh added.
Officers arrived and found a victim, a 62 year old man, on his porch. He would later die from his injuries.
Police arrested Brian Nay, 32, of Springfield on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
Investigators reportedly recovered a firearm next to Nay.
Nay's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Springfield District Court.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
