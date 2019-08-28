SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after being shot in the area of Abbe Avenue in Springfield.
This incident took place in the city's North End on Fisk Avenue, which is down the street from Chestnut Accelerated Middle School and just feet away from the playground at Brightwood Elementary School.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that they were called to Abbe Avenue for reports of an active disturbance.
When they arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Sources told Western Mass News Tuesday that the victim had died.
Walsh confirmed on Wednesday that the victim, a 55 year old man, died last night at Baystate.
Fisk Avenue between Rowland Street and Talcott Avenue was closed off while police investigated.
This is still an active investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
