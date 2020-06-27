SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person died Saturday morning from gunshot wounds, police said.
Around 11:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Oakland Street for a Shotspotter activation, police said.
Officers found a male and a female gunshot victim, and both adults were transported to Baystate hospital, police said.
The male suffered injuries not life-threatening, police said.
The female succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning, police said. The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
