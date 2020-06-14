SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officers responded to the 100 block of Oswego Street on Saturday night, police said.
Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh said officers were called to reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m.
Officers found a male gunshot victim who was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
Western Mass News reached out to the Hampden District Attorney's office for more information about what happened and is awaiting a response.
Those with information can anonymously Text-a-Tip.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
