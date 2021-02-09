PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a homicide in Palmer.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Palmer police officers received a 911 call around 8 a.m. Monday for a report of an incident at a Fox Street home.
Investigators arrived on-scene and found that they had to force their way into the home after they tried getting in through the front door but were stopped from doing so.
Once inside, police found one person dead. That victim's identity has not been released.
During a search for suspects or other victims, they found two other people who were injured and were taken to an area hospital. Leydon noted that one was taken for further evaluation and the other person had serious injuries.
"There is no immediate threat to public safety," Leydon explained.
The incident remains under investigation by Palmer Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
