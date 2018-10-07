SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police were on called in Saturday night to a car accident at the corner of Parker Street and Boston Road.
Springfield Police officials tell us that at least one person was injured and was transported to the hospital.
No word yet on the person's condition or how many cars were involved in the accident.
The investigation is ongoing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
