PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) --- A crash on Williams Street left one person dead Thursday, police said.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department along with Action and County Ambulance responded to the area of 989 Williams St. for a report of a three-car crash with multiple injuries, police said.
A 2015 Volkswagen Passat operated by Matthew Nadolny, 31, of Becket was traveling westbound on Williams Street in the 900 block when he collided with a 2018 Ford Escape operated by Lina Simeone, 80, of Pittsfield, police said.
Simeone was also traveling westbound on Williams Street in front of the Nadolny, police said. After striking the Ford Escape, Nadolny then entered the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2001 Ford Taurus operated by Sean Mulholland, 72, of Becket who was in the car with his wife, police said.
All occupants involved in this accident were transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said, and Nadolny succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The roadway was closed to traffic during the investigation from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. but has since reopened, police said.
The incident is being investigated by Officer Brandon Gallagher of the Traffic Unit.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding this crash is asked to contact Gallagher at 413-448-9700 ext 549.
