GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released new information into an investigation that closed a Granby road for most of the afternoon.
Granby Police said that officer executed a search warrant at 276 Amherst Street on Wednesday as part of a joint investigation between their department and the FBI.
"The investigation revealed that a criminal amount of marijuana was being cultivated for the purpose of distribution," police explained.
During the search, investigators located and seized 1,396 marijuana plants. Those plants had an approximate total weight of 1,400 pounds.
Police arrested 30-year-old Haolin Yu of Brooklyn, NY on a charge of trafficking marijuana of 100 pounds or more and less than 2,000 pounds, as well as a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court.
The case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.