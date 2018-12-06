SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of dollars in stolen tools have found at a Springfield pawn shop.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives recently saw an unusual amount of new, unopened tools in a pawn shop reporting system.
"All pawn shops in the city must enter items they receive into this reporting system as required by city ordinance and hold onto items for 30 days," Walsh explained.
On Tuesday, police went to a Worthington Street pawn shop and recovered several items, including drills, nail guns, and various tools.
Police noted that the store was following the city's ordinance correctly, which help lead to the recovery of the items.
Representatives from Home Depot and Lowe's went to Springfield Police to evaluate the items and determine from which stores they were stolen.
Investigators found that the items were stolen from stores in:
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- Westfield
- Greenfield
- Wilbraham
- Glastonbury, CT
"The police departments in each of those towns have been notified and each jurisdiction will be seeking criminal complaints against the suspects in their respective courts," Walsh explained.
