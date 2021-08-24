HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead following a wrong-way crash along I-91 in Holyoke.
Emergency crews were called to the area of the 13.8-mile marker on I-91 south around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mass. State Police report that a Subaru registered in New York with one person inside was traveling north in the southbound lane when it collided with a second vehicle, registered in Connecticut, that had two people inside.
Both drivers were determined to be dead at the scene, according to State Police. A passenger in the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died.
Mass. State Police have identified the victims as 65-year-old Judith Keating and 65-year-old Michelle Swaller, both of Milford, CT and Wallace Sherman, Jr. of Gloversville, NY.
The crash remains under investigation.
