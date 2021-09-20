SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car over the weekend in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 8:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on Main Street in Springfield.
The driver was not on scene when the officers arrived.
The pedestrian, an adult male, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries Saturday night.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.
