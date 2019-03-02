WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved accident that happened on Riverdale Road Saturday morning.
Western Mass News confirmed that police, as well as the Hampden County District Attorney's office, were called to the scene just after 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
Sgt. Reed of the West Springfield Police Department stated that the pedestrian that was struck and killed.
The West Springfield Police Department reports the accident happened in the area of Rt. 5 Southbound on Riverdale Road.
We're told accident reconstruction officers were also called to the scene to aid in the investigation.
This is on the stretch of road, police say, that runs near 1290 Riverdale Rd.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Michael Reed added police were on scene for hours.
We're told officers were still there at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. However, the scene had cleared out by about 1:15 p.m.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, but they have not responded to our request for comment.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.