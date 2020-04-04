SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Friday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Berkshire Avenue and Robert Dyer Circle around 10:50 p.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
The victim, an adult male, was later pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
