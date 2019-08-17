NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large disturbance reported outside the Platform Bar in Northampton overnight has left 3 people with stab wounds, police confirm.
The Northampton Police Department reports they were called to the Depot Parking lot at 125 Pleasant Street at about 1:28 a.m. Saturday.
"Initial reports were that there were two stabbing victims at the scene," police tell us.
However when officers arrived and investigated the report they learned there were 'multiple victims.'
"...(They) had puncture and/or laceration wounds sustained during an altercation," police report.
State Police as well as the Easthampton Police Department were called in to the scene to assist Northampton.
"Two individuals were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for what are believed to be serious injuries. One individual was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for less serious injuries," Northampton police explain.
Offficer Netto confirmed with Western Mass News Saturday morning that this incident did involve 3 stabbing victims.
At this time the investigation remains ongoing.
We're told the Northwestern District Attorney's Office as well as the Northampton Police Department are a part of this investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest developments and as soon as more details come into our newsroom we will update this story.
