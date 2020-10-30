WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators say that a search for a person in the Chicopee River came as a result of a prank.
Wilbraham Police Capt. Edward Lennon said that emergency crews from Ludlow and Wilbraham responded to the area of the Cottage Avenue bridge around 12 p.m. Friday for a report of a male who had jumped off the bridge into the river.
"While a search was being conducted by the responding agencies, the Wilbraham Police Department was contacted by individuals reporting that the incident was part of a prank," Lennon added.
Investigators were able to confirm that all people involved were not injured and were accounted for.
The incident remains under investigation by Wilbraham and Ludlow Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
