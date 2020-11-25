LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is Thursday and while many are planning to prepare a dinner or small gathering, the police are preparing too.
COVID-19 has caused the governor to put limits on gathering sizes.
Host an oversized private gathering and you could face a fine, but police said just because they can give out punishments doesn't mean they necessarily will.
“We are planning on having a feast, of course,” said Bernice Boynton.
Boynton is planning on holding a gathering for Thanksgiving, but told Western Mass News it won’t be big.
“Not too many people, people we’ve been around, you know, because of the social distancing,” Boynton noted.
The fine for hosting an indoor private gathering with more than ten people is $500 as imposed by Governor Charlie Baker.
As the Western Mass News SkyDrone looks out over a community changed by COVID-19, local police said they won’t make busting parties the focus of their turkey day patrols.
“We’re not gonna be going into backyards or going to people’s houses and counting people, okay? These are civil citations, these are not criminal acts,” said Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas.
Valadas said his officers do have the ability to issue fines for gathering sizes, but has concerns about dolling them out to families left and right.
“It’s not going to put a police officer in a positive position and I don’t agree with that. I mean it’s very punitive,” Valadas noted.
Instead, he said his goal is to try and educate people about the dangers of spreading COVID-19 before handing out a $500 punishment.
“Police officers have a tremendous amount of discretion and that certainly is up to them to use common sense and to use their discretion and help people understand,” Valadas added.
In the hopes that by next Thanksgiving, dinners, parties and gatherings can be hosted without health concerns.
“Hopefully, prayerfully, we are going to get back to the norm,” Boynton said.
