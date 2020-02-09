Police presence on Bluegrass Dr. in East Longmeadow.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have opened an active investigation into an unspecified incident on Bluegrass Drive.
A total of five cruisers were seen off to the side of the road with their lights off.
An ambulance was not present when our crew arrived on scene.
We have reached out to the East Longmeadow Police Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
