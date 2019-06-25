EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a heavy police presence in the area of Somers Road in East Longmeadow.
A nearby business told Western Mass News that they saw several police cars, a fire engine, and an ambulance go by in the last 10 minutes, heading towards the Connecticut line.
Our crew on-scene reports seeing police tape around a home on Somers Road.
Additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
