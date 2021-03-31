CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts car inspection stickers expire for the month of March.

But the state registry of motor vehicles said the system they use for stickers has been down for two days.

So what happens if your sticker is expired and you get pulled over?

The RMV has asked all police departments in the state to not ticket any drivers who have tried to get an inspection sticker either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I just came to get my car inspected,” Springfield resident Kate Granger said.

Like many, Granger learned on Monday that she wouldn't be able to get a new vehicle inspection sticker just yet.

That's because the system used to give out the sticker, Applus technologies is down.

Western Mass News stopped by the Chicopee Police Department and learned this is a nationwide issue.

“Our officers were notified that the vehicle inspection systems were down, which prevented any vehicle inspections being conducted from yesterday and today, which brings us to the end of March,” Chicopee Police Detective Danusia Liszka said.

On Tuesday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles posted about the issue.

They said the RMV has notified law enforcement and is asking for law enforcement's discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station on March 30 or 31.

We asked the Chicopee Police Department to see if they would be giving out any tickets.

“Our officers are using their discretion in keeping this into consideration for any vehicles that have an expired inspection sticker for the month of March,” Detective Liszka said.

Police departments will be notified when the inspection machines are up and running again.

We reached out to the company that runs the inspection system for comment. We have not heard back.