Police recover AR-Style rifle, high-capacity firearm at Bay Street home Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police seized an AR-Style rife and second high-capacity firearm after executing a search warrant at a Bay Street home in Springfield Friday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, a department Detective and a Franklin County sheriff were conducting an investigation into the illegal storage of firearms in Bays Street and a suspect who was later identified as Emmanuel Garcia, 42, of Springfield.
Members of the FBI Gang Task force applied for and were granted a search warrant for Garcia's home. According to Police, during the search, Detectives found and seized a semi-automatic firearm loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, an AR 5.56 MM rifle loaded with more than 15 rounds of ammunition and various additional ammunition.
While conducting surveillance, Police saw Garcia leave and drive away from his home. Garcia's license is suspended.
Assisting Detectives conducted a traffic stop of Garcia's car near the Pine Street and Resnic Boulevard intersection in Holyoke. Garcia was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, Police report.
The Holyoke Police officers also assisted with arrest.
Garcia is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (2 Counts)
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 Counts)
- Possession of an Assault Weapon
- Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (2 Counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
