SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested on Saturday for obtaining 145 bags of heroin.
Police tell Western Mass News Springfield Narcotics Detectives arrested 52-year-old Jose Ortiz on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2020, on the 0-100 block of Central Street, around 5:30 p.m.
Prior to this incident, narcotics detectives had been investigating heroin distribution in the area of Central Street for several weeks.
Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for Ortiz' apartment on Central Street. Detectives detained Ortiz and then executed the search warrant.
Ortiz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug, which is a subsequent Offense.
