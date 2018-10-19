Police recover close to 200 bags of heroin during bust

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials arrested Springfield resident Santiago Vazquez Thursday afternoon following a month-long investigation.
The F.B.I. of western Mass also assisted in the investigation.
Vazquez arrived on Memorial Drive for what he thought would be a simple drop off, but was greeted by police instead.
As he fled, Vazquez threw a bag filled with 100 bags of heroin onto the roof of a nearby building.
Those bags of heroin were recovered by officials shortly after.
Vazquez also managed to lose both of his flip flops while trying get away from police.
When officials managed to subdue Vazquez, they also recovered another 50 bags of heroin.
Vazquez is being charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug, and is expected to appear in court in the coming days.
