SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered following a foot pursuit in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a motorcycle rider crashed into a truck's wheel while in a Locust Street construction zone early Tuesday afternoon.
An officer working the detail then went to check on the rider, identified as 26-year-old Jose Figueroa of Springfield, and as he approached, he saw a firearm fall out of Figueroa's waistband onto the street.
Figueroa then allegedly grabbed the gun and tried to get back on the motorcycle, but then dropped the motorcycle and took off on foot towards Acushnet Avenue. He was taken into custody after hopping a fence onto Rutledge Avenue, but had dropped the gun during the foot pursuit.
The gun, which police said was a 'ghost gun' and had a laser attachment, was recovered on Acushnet Avenue.
Figueroa is facing several charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Walsh added that the motorcycle has been reported stolen out of Northampton.
