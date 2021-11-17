SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest after an incident at Springfield convenience store late Tuesday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a Belmont Avenue convenience store around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a customer who was trying to strangle a store employee.
When police arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Ensley of Springfield, sitting on the floor. When he got up, he hit an officer in the face and as the officer tried to detain Ensley, the magazine in the officer's gun became dislodged and fell to the floor.
While police were taking Ensley into custody, another man, identified as 29-year-old Julio Galarza of Springfield, picked up the magazine and left the store. Officers were able to make contact with Galarza, recover the officer's magazine, and place him under arrest.
Walsh explained that based on store surveillance video, investigators found that the disturbance began when Ensley tried to grope a female customer. When she left, he grabbed an oscillating fan and threw it. At that time, the store employee came out from behind the counter, Ensley allegedly grabbed the employee's neck and tried to strangle him, and the employee was able to fight off Ensley.
As officers were taking Ensley into custody, a loaded gun was found inside a jacket pocket.
Ensley is facing several weapons-related charges, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, strangulation or suffocation, and charges on a default warrant that include three counts of assault and battery, attempt to disarm a police officer, and two counts of attempt to commit a crime.
Galarza has been charged with resisting arrest, larceny under $1,200, possession of a high-capacity magazine or feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
