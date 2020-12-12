PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Palmer family captured a suspect on camera stealing Christmas decorations from their property.
Police were on the lookout for the thief, and on Friday, the family received a call with good news.
Lynn Ryan showed Western Mass News, on Saturday morning, the Christmas decorations were back in their place after being stolen from her property.
In late November, Lynn's home surveillance system caught a suspect stealing their festive items off their front yard.
On Friday, they got a call from the Palmer Police Department, who told them to come in and identify their decorations.
The Ryan Family said they were able to get back 20 of the 22 stolen items.
"We have a Mickey Mouse, a Minnie Mouse, we have a Snoopy that came back," Lynn explained. "We have two small Minnies, a large Santa Claus, a large snowman."
The Ryans said the Christmas decorations weren’t the only items they got back.
"When we first walked in there, the first thing he did is say these are all my Halloween stuff. We were so excited," she said.
When the Ryans identified their decorations, they said there were about 40 additional items at the police station.
"I couldn't believe how many there were. It was just incredible. They were old, vintage, just like ours," she noted.
The couple told Western Mass News they are happy to be reunited with their decorations and hope other homeowners are as fortunate.
"Now we get to share the joy with everyone else," she added. "I hope everyone else's gets there's back too because it will be a better Merry Christmas for everybody."
The Palmer Police Department received nine reports of stolen Christmas decorations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.