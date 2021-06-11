SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police body-cam video has been released in Springfield that shows what happened right after a Massachusetts state trooper was shot in the leg on New Year's Eve and the moment the suspect was taken into custody.

Springfield Police Department told us Friday that all the video from that night, that is permissible for public viewing, has now been released.

It was December 31, 2020 when Springfield police officers and Massachusetts state troopers responded to the area of Nursery Street for reports of gunshots fired.

On Friday, the police department released body-worn camera footage from that night when authorities were searching for the suspect, Christopher Gardner, after he allegedly shot a Massachusetts state trooper in the leg. Springfield Police Officer William Soto, just new to the force, was also responding to the area.

“As he is rolling up, he’s not even there yet and they are taken on that gunfire and then his next move is to assist the state trooper,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The arrest of Gardner is shown in this newly released footage. The full body-cam video released by Springfield Police can be seen below (note: video may contain strong language)

“…But as you can see on that video, that arrest was pretty much as much without incident as there can be, when someone is shooting at an officer and trooper,” Walsh added.

Walsh told Western Mass News the body cameras were not turned on until after the shooting, but said all footage that did not contain witness interviews or medical assistance was released.

“There are some instances where things happen so quickly and no matter all the Bluetooth technology and everything we have, that camera doesn’t click and sometimes that has to be done manually and that is what happened in this instance,” Walsh explained.

Suspect arrested after state trooper shot in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a Massachusetts State Police…

Soto is currently serving in the National Guard. Walsh said the police department is extremely proud of his quick actions taken that night.

“Seeing a new officer and their first experience with something that dangerous and the way he reacted and looking after the trooper, how everything unfolded, it was wonderful work,” Walsh noted.

This video was released following a public records request - a process put in place when the body-cam program went into effect in Springfield just over a year ago.