Police release new details regarding Enfield shooting.

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Enfield Police have released new information regarding a shooting that occurred Friday morning on Alden Avenue.
Enfield Police tell us that they had received multiple 911 calls, all around 10:25 a.m., regarding a report of shots fired on Alden Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they located a man in the St. Adalbert's parking lot who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg.
The man was transported via Enfield EMS to Hartford Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and then released.
Upon further investigation, police recovered a firearm from the scene, but did not locate the suspect yet.
Witnesses told police that they had seen the suspect entering a home at 56 Alden Avenue.
Upon receiving this information, police stationed themselves around the home, and notified Capitol Region Emergency Services Team, also known as CREST.
The suspect did make contact with police and informed them that he wanted to surrender.
Upon exiting the home, the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Enfield resident Nathaniel Rodriguez, was taken into custody without incident.
It was later determined that Rodriguez resided at the home at 56 Alden Avenue.
Rodriguez is facing several charges, including criminal attempt to commit robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His bail is set at $750,000.
