STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New images are released of two suspects believed to have been involved I a larceny case in Sturbridge.
The larceny occurred on September 15th with the case still under investigation.
The two suspects arrived at the establishment in a gray minivan with a New York license plate.
Sturbridge Police Department asks if the public has any further information or can identify the suspects to please call Officer Colby Tytula at (508)-347-2525, ex. 368.
This story is developing and Western Mass News will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.